Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.61

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.61 and last traded at $46.92, with a volume of 3820376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.73.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.08.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $114,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,103.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,442. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.