Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) 1-Day Volume Hits $68.70 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Alpha Finance Lab token can currently be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00003271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $478.02 million and approximately $68.70 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00075307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.78 or 0.00306008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.93 or 0.00094022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $439.15 or 0.00751679 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00028798 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00017160 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Token Profile

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,153,035 tokens. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

