Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Eaton Vance Management’s 9th Largest Position

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 485,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Eaton Vance Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.07% of Alphabet worth $850,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,636,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 7,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 404,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $709,192,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 621,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,088,454,000 after buying an additional 34,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,129.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,059.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1,795.69. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,075.08 and a one year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,092.23.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

