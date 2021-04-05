Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,188.13

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2,188.13 and last traded at $2,187.56, with a volume of 14632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,137.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,199.44.

The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,071.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,803.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,480 shares of company stock valued at $23,371,809. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 28,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,178,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,853,000. Finally, Rollins Financial acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

