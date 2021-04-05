Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,179.66

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2,179.66 and last traded at $2,179.05, with a volume of 17443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,129.78.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,092.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,059.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,795.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

