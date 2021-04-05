Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires 20,000 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in nCino were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NCNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,536,000 after purchasing an additional 254,458 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $1,358,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $1,173,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,089 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total value of $78,081.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,752.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Desmond sold 64,331 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $4,505,099.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $875,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 831,723 shares of company stock valued at $61,053,767.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $69.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.83. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

