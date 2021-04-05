Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires 60,695 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,695 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Flex worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 1,344.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX opened at $18.35 on Monday. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $271,533.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $472,899.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,881 shares of company stock worth $5,213,219. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

