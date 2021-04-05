Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 491,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.60% of Shift Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,909,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,957,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,270,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,338,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFT. Benchmark raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shift Technologies stock opened at $8.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

