Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires New Stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.19% of 908 Devices as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices stock opened at $52.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.58. 908 Devices Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.32). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MASS. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.