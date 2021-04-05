Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 75,000 Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.09% of Atea Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,379,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $840,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $54,975,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $472,000.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR opened at $57.81 on Monday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $94.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.12.

AVIR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.