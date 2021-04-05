Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Position in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 1.15% of TWC Tech Holdings II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,363,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,528,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,958,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at about $905,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,347,000.

Shares of TWCT stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

