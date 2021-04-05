Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Stake in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.18% of Kronos Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRON. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Shares of KRON opened at $28.51 on Monday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.81.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

