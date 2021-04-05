Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 198,413 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 198,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.19% of Academy Sports and Outdoors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASO. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $29.04 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $29.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CEO Ken C. Hicks sold 120,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $2,476,151.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,185,743.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,362,828 shares of company stock valued at $256,901,511 over the last three months.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

