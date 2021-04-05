Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 32,533 Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.13% of Masonite International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,653,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masonite International news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International stock opened at $119.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $120.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.11 and its 200 day moving average is $101.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 68.92 and a beta of 1.76.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

