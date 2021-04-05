Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Cuts Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,052 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.08% of Nikola worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Nikola by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Nikola by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nikola by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush upgraded Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Colliers Securities began coverage on Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nikola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Nikola stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.28. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $48,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Further Reading: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.