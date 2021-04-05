Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Decreases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100,947 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $970,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $109.80 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.16 and a fifty-two week high of $111.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

