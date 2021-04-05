Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.24% of COMPASS Pathways worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth $197,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth $563,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth $759,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth $36,554,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth $17,450,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $37.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.32. COMPASS Pathways plc has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16). Equities analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

