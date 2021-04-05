Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $3.37 Million Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 521,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,135 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 1.59% of Universal Technical Institute worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 22,019 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 5.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

UTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

NYSE:UTI opened at $6.00 on Monday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $196.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $76.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

