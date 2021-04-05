Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 193,135 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 1.13% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNCE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after buying an additional 590,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,204,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,865,000 after purchasing an additional 387,055 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $4,773,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,709,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 537,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 237,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 3,763 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $27,545.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,839.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Stuart sold 6,049 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $44,278.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,292 shares of company stock valued at $168,880 over the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $5.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $168.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.77. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 921.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

