Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Increases Stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 1.96% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LJPC. FMR LLC increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 227,074 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 9,405,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,904,000 after purchasing an additional 710,016 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

LJPC opened at $4.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $8.10.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21. As a group, analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

