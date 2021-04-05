Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $2.52 Million in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,272 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 846 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.31.

NYSE:LVS opened at $61.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.47 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

