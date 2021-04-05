Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $2.85 Million in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 280,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.65% of East Resources Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,216,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,892,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,131,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 123,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 32,883 shares during the period. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ERES opened at $9.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.10. East Resources Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.73.

East Resources Acquisition Company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

