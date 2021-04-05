Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $3.09 Million in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth $197,000.

CFIVU stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

