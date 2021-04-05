Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Lowers Stake in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,664 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.75% of Yucaipa Acquisition worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $11,114,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $6,394,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,168,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,020,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $152,000.

YAC stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. Yucaipa Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $11.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

