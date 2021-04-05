Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $4.13 Million Investment in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.20% of Praxis Precision Medicines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Praxis Precision Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

PRAX stock opened at $30.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.34. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49). Equities analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

