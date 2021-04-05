Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.27% of GAN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GAN by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,156,000 after acquiring an additional 772,503 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in GAN by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 921,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,678,000 after purchasing an additional 393,300 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GAN during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,081,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in GAN during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,182,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 628,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GAN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $7,681.49.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $19.37 on Monday. GAN Limited has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $31.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.84.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.21). GAN had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

