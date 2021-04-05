Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Nevro by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 205.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Nevro by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,757,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $136,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $375,323. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVRO has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $141.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -52.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $82.96 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.32.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

