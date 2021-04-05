Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,380,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $10,174,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at $8,880,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,363,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $8,246,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS RMGBU opened at $10.67 on Monday. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

