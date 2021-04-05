Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases 89,908 Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 89,908 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 8.27% of aTyr Pharma worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.17.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.35. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 202.02%. Equities research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIFE. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc develops protein therapeutics and novel class of biologic drugs. It plans to build a pipeline of therapeutic products based on Physiocrine biology. The company has established a dominant intellectual property estate to protect the core therapeutics as well as associated diagnostics. It operates in a single accounting segment.

