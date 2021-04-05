Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,349 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.63.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,157 shares of company stock valued at $4,873,228 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $351.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.79 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $346.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.