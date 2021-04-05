Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 110,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 97,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $59.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.93. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

