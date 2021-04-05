Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 405,000 Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 405,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,625,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 1.32% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,142,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $971,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,450,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

NASDAQ DGNS opened at $10.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

