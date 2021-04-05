Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 532,297 TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 532,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.12% of TechnipFMC as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 19.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 24.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 11,407 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 577,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 56.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,740,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,292,000 after buying an additional 983,404 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

