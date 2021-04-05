Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771,816 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.61% of Wave Life Sciences worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

WVE stock opened at $6.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $298.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist decreased their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

