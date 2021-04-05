Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,432 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.47% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $733,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,325,000. Finally, EMJ Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,236,000.

NYSE:DGNR opened at $10.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $16.11.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

