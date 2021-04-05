Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 201,587 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,587 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of GoHealth worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $735,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $1,296,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $8,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Shares of GOCO opened at $11.48 on Monday. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Travis J. Matthiesen sold 146,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $2,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 346,000 shares of company stock worth $5,162,580.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

GoHealth Profile

There is no company description available for Gohealth Inc

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.