Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 207,556 Shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its stake in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 207,556 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 3.12% of Recro Pharma worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 17,545 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on REPH shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Recro Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Recro Pharma stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.25. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $9.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts expect that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

