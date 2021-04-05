Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 335,532 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,532 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.54% of Stride worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,724,000 after purchasing an additional 248,541 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Stride by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,874,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 437,648 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,447,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,734,000 after purchasing an additional 93,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stride by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,179,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,035,000 after purchasing an additional 840,759 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Stride by 9,469.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 967,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stride in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

NYSE:LRN opened at $31.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $52.84.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.73 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. Stride’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $508,660.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

