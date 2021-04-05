Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 51,628 Shares of Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,628 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.30% of Churchill Capital Corp II worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCX. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp II by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II during the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCX opened at $10.04 on Monday. Churchill Capital Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Churchill Capital Corp II in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Churchill Capital Corp II Profile

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

