Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 75,339 Shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,339 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.42% of Vasta Platform worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VSTA opened at $9.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. Vasta Platform Limited has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $22.35.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VSTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Vasta Platform Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.