Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $2.11 Million Position in Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 191,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.59% of Triterras as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRIT shares. Northland Securities downgraded Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIT opened at $7.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46. Triterras, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

