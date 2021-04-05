Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $2.50 Million Position in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 223,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.73% of Acamar Partners Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Acamar Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Acamar Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Acamar Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acamar Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

ACAM stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23. Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

