Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $2.76 Million Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 122,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $288,632,000 after buying an additional 3,585,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,492,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $663,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,354,000 after acquiring an additional 956,889 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,784,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,460,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $145,424,000 after purchasing an additional 414,746 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $25.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $155,685.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,852.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,636 shares of company stock worth $1,610,132 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

