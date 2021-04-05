Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $2.96 Million Position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.17% of Eargo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,764,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth $7,599,000.

NASDAQ:EAR opened at $51.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.47. Eargo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Eargo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Eargo Profile

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

