Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $5.05 Million Position in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 1.57% of Kismet Acquisition One as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KSMT opened at $9.93 on Monday. Kismet Acquisition One Corp has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.98.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

