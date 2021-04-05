Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHICU. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,180,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,180,000.

PHICU stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc engages primarily in the business of blank checks. The company is based in New York, New York.

