Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMPMU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMPMU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $514,000.

Turmeric Acquisition stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Turmeric Acquisition Corp.

