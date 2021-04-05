Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Trims Stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Outset Medical worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:OM opened at $56.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

In related news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $835,346.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,380.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $27,840,226.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,161 shares of company stock worth $28,842,558 over the last 90 days.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM).

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.