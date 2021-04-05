Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Trims Stock Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 350,517 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in Proofpoint by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $128.56 on Monday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $140.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $275.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price target on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.28.

In related news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $82,008.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,803.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,912 shares of company stock worth $1,012,551. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

