Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is BNC Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 6.0% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 38.9% during the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 81.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, United Bank raised its stake in Amazon.com by 11.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 target price (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,929.19.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $45.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,206.28. 92,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,724. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,930.02 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,121.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,169.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

